Dennis Michael Bailey

A celebration of life for Dennis will be held at 4 p.m. this Sat., July 16, 2022 at 32860 Scenic Ln., Scappoose, OR 97056. Dinner provided. Outside event with water fun. We plan to party into the night as he would have. All are welcome. Please bring any photos you would like to share. Any questions, call 971-203-8616.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
