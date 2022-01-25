Dennis was born December 8, 1948 to Jack and Flora Lee Bailey. He attended grade school in Portland Oregon and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1966. Dennis played football through high school years and was drafted to play state side out of high school. He then entered the U.S army and fought in Vietnam 1968-69. He was a golden glove boxer and earned silver stars during his service.
Dennis had a long time love of hot rods owning many over the years but his most prized possession was his red, 1934 Ford.
He is survived by daughter Nicole Bainbridge, son Donald Bailey, 5 grandchildren and brothers Jerry and David Bailey. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Jackie Sue Bailey.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022.
