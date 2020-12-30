Dennis Michael Grogan died Dec. 24, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, following a cardiac event the previous evening.
Dennis was born Oct. 22, 1942, in St. Helens, Oregon, to Ralph and Shirley Grogan. Dennis graduated from St. Helens High School then moved to Portland where he lived until he didn’t.
Dennis was the first of four children followed by Phyllis “Kate” Grogan, Sean Grogan (wife Linda), and Sheila (Grogan) McCormack (husband Jeff). Kate and Sean reside in the Portland area. Sheila lives in Ridgefield, Washington.
Dennis was a bright light loved by many. He embraced life and loved celebrating each day with friends and family. The four siblings were very close and never missed an opportunity to get together to laugh and eat.
Dennis also loved to travel and had many adventures both in the US and overseas with his sister, Sheila, and brother-in-law Jeff McCormack.
Dennis graduated from Portland Community College as a Registered Nurse. He was working as a Psych Nurse at the time of his retirement in 2008.
He was a very kind, generous, and loving man who rarely judged or had a sour word about anyone. He could be a little lazy when it came to exercise and it took an Act of God to get him to quit smoking. But he did.
Dennis is survived by his lifemate LeeRoy Gleason of Portland, Oregon, who remained Dennis’ loving companion through thick and thin.
Although there are countless other people whose lives Dennis touched and who touched Dennis’ life, a special place in Heaven is reserved for his dear friends, Colleen Caraher and Rodd Smith, both of Portland.
In Dennis’ memory, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. He’d like that.
Because of restrictions imposed due the Covid pandemic, Dennis’ Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 11, at his sister Sheila’s and brother-in-law Jeff’s home in Ridgefield, Washington, beginning at 3 p.m.
