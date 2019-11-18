Gertrude Diane Tucker (“Diane”), 90, passed away peacefully into her heavenly home on October 12, 2019. Diane was born on October 15, 1928 in Berkeley, California and spent her childhood years in Pasadena.
After earning an associate degree at Pasadena Junior College, Diane married Robert D. Trued (deceased) and moved to Roseburg, where they raised three daughters. In the early 1970’s, Diane returned to school to earn her teaching degree at U of O, subsequently teaching in the Roseburg School District for a number of years.
After an amicable divorce, Diane married Harold Tucker of Scappoose, where she resided for the next 33 years. She taught in the St. Helens school district for nearly 20 years and truly enjoyed her teaching career. Diane and Harold were members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Warren, where she was very fond of her church family.
Throughout her life, Diane took great joy in her family, was active in her church and community, and was an avid baker, gardener, and animal lover. She enjoyed and often hosted family get-togethers for which she loved cooking her favorite dishes and baking desserts - which her family and friends much appreciated! She was well loved and will be missed forever.
After a stroke in 2012 and a long recuperation, Diane moved into Marquis Vermont Hills for long term care. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers there for their tender loving care of Diane over the past seven years. They would also like to thank Seasons Hospice.
Diane is survived by her husband of 40 years Harold Tucker; daughters Viki Sheldon (Steve), Cathy Baedor, and Ainsley Collins; stepchildren Suzi Spaulding, Melvyn Tucker, and Philip Tucker; grandchildren Samantha, Mathew, Jesika, Gabe, Zach, Blair, Raeann, Stevie, Lisa, Leslie, Logan, James and Danny; 14 great-grandchildren; niece Lana; as well as many beloved extended family and friends.
A celebration of life was held in October.
