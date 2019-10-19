Dianne DuBach passed away on Sept. 29, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 21, 1956 to Howard and Dolores Turner.
She moved to Tucson, Arizona as a child, which is where she met her husband, Mark, at Rincon High School. They were married in 1974 and moved to Dolores, Colorado in 1975, where their two sons were born.
In 1988 they moved to St. Helens, Oregon. Dianne worked for Community Action Team for more than 20 years. Her interests were the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, her family and especially spending time with her two grandsons.
She is survived by her husband Mark; sons Shiloh and Eric; and grandsons Keagan and Weston.
A celebration of life was held in her memory in St. Helens. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
