Dolly Coddington White passed away peacefully at her home with her family on Sept. 6, 2020.
Dolly was born on Aug. 9, 1933 in Palco, Kansas where she completed grade school. She then moved with her family to Sandy, Oregon. From there the family moved to St. Helens, Oregon where she graduated from high school in 1951.
Dolly lived her life in St. Helens with her husband of 57 years Jim White, whom she married on Aug. 2, 1963.
Dolly worked many different places, but her favorite was Bill’s Men’s Shop, where she enjoyed social interaction and dressing her son’s and their friends for all of their formal and special events.
Dolly was an incredibly smart, funny, and quick-witted woman who enjoyed being an active part of her son’s lives, including cheering them on in all of their sporting events and even coaching some! She truly was a team mom. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family. She loved Christmas and could wrap the most beautiful present that you have ever seen. Dolly was an active lover of music and musical theater, attending many concerts and musicals with Jim over the years.
Dolly is survived by her husband of 57 years James T. White; sister Judy (Ruben); sons, Scott (Tracey), Kelly, and Jay; grandchildren, Erica, Scotty (Kassy), Ashley, Olivia, and Roger; great grandchildren, Kenzie, Dolly Alison, Evelyn, Ivy, and Lennox; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Coddington and Olive Fesler Coddington; and her three brothers, Ted, Don, and Joe Coddington.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends to gather and remember Dolly and her place in our hearts. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
