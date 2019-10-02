Donald Bob Tankersley II, 35, a resident of the North Plains community passed away on September 24, 2019 in an automobile accident.
Little Bob, as he was affectionately known, was born on December 9, 1983 in Forest Grove, Oregon. He was one of two children born to Robert B. Tankersley and Sandra (Osbahr) Andone. He spent his adolescent years in Hillsboro, moved to St. Helens for his early education years, and back to Hillsboro as a teenager graduating from Glencoe High School with the Class of 2002.
Little Bob had worked in the restaurant business for several years, but his skills far exceeded in the fabrication and construction industry. Recently he worked alongside his father at HPS Construction.
He had such a passion for sports, mainly football and baseball. He also enjoyed time with his nephews. Much like his father and grandfather, he was a car guy and liked to work on 1960’s and newer muscle cars. Bob was always known as being kind and compassionate with a big heart. He loved to cook and learned many of his recipes from his mother. He was really close to his mom, family and especially his dad.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Donald Bob Tankersley; and his grandmother Gaylene J Osbahr.
He is survived by his parents; Robert Tankersley and his girlfriend both of North Plains, and Sandra and Roy Andone of St. Helens; sisters Jesse and her husband Jake VanOrtwick of Scappoose, Amber Mortenson of St. Helens, and Ashley Matsumoto of St. Helens; grandmother Patricia Tankersley of North Plains; grandfather Ralph Osbahr of Casa Grande; seven nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Tualatin Plains Presbyterian Church (Old Scotch Church), 30685 NW Scotch Church Rd in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.