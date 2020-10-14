Don Urie passed away at home on Sept. 25, 2020. He was 82 years old.
Don was born on July 9, 1938 to Roy and Theo Urie in St. Helens, Oregon. He was the first of four children. Raised in St. Helens until he was 11, he and his family then relocated to Condon, Oregon. Don attended and graduated from Condon High School in 1956. He married Georgia Rice in 1959 and returned to St. Helens in 1960. They had three sons. Don married Gwen Barker in 1983 in St. Helens, Oregon. He retired from Boise Cascade in 2003.
Don was an active member of Grace Baptist Church since 1982 and devoted a majority of his life there. He worked the sound booth and recorded church services every week. He edited them at home, buying jewel cases and creating attractive CD covers. He also mowed the church property on a regular basis. Don filled in wherever and whenever needed. He was part of the construction team when the new church was built in 2006. He and Gwen donated the tall, beautiful Christmas tree to the church 10 years ago. There is not enough time and space to write of the many roles Don played there. When he wasn’t giving his time to the church and others, he enjoyed playing golf.
Don is survived by his sister Dolli Lockhart (Mike); brothers, Clyde Urie (Diana) and Mel Mills (Arleen); son Donald G. Urie, Jr. (Chris); two step-daughters, Melissa Barker and Gina Matney (Mike); five grandchildren, Josh Warner, Rebecca Vining (Tim), Nathan Urie, Aaron and Hannah Matney; five great-grandchildren, Chris, Kayleigh and Alyssa Vining, Joe and Micah Urie; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 28 years Gwen Urie; parents, Roy and Theo Urie; and sons, Roy and Douglas Urie.
Don will always be remembered for his warm and generous spirit. The smile on his face made it clear that helping and giving to others is what he loved doing. If you knew Don, you were blessed!
Due to COVID-19, invitations to the service are online viewing only. The date and time to watch the live service are below and it will remain on YouTube for viewing after that date. Join us there to celebrate the life of Don whom we loved so very much.
Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. https://www. facebook.com/gracebaptistcc/ https://www.youtube. com/channel/UCNWL-qnvmm4AHIVagpXyCPA
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church, http://www.gracebaptistcc.com/, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, http:// cpfoodbank.org, American Cancer Society, https://www. cancer.org/, or American Heritage Girls (St. Helens Troop #3130), https://americanheritagegirls.org/donate/. These were Don’s favorite places to support.
