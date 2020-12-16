Donald LeRoy Lahr

Master Sergeant, Donald L. Lahr went to meet his maker on Dec. 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
Donald was born in Sublimity, Oregon on April 26, 1930 to Frank and Dot Lahr. He was the 12th child and youngest of Frank and Dot. He is the last to survive of all the children. He grew up and graduated from Seaside, Oregon until he joined the Army/Navy at the age of 18, in which he served four years. He then completed his service to our country for another 26 years in the US Air Force before retiring on Aug. 31, 1977.
Following his retirement from the armed services, he worked for the St. Helens Post Office for 15 years until his final retirement.
He found the love of his life Olga E. (Krehle) Lahr while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning to the states, they were married in Elko, Nevada on Feb. 8, 1968. They made their final home in St. Helens, Oregon. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2017.
He is survived by his daughters, Rose Jensen (Don) of Columbia City and Terri Knowles (Warren) of Portland; grandchildren, Jennifer Higgins, Sara Mills and Joshua Knowles; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Higgins and Malcolm Knowles.
Grandpa had only one hobby: his love of fishing. He fished the Northwest, including Alaska, which was one his happiest moments.
It was his request to be placed beside his wife at Columbia Memorial Gardens. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no funeral or celebration of life services.
Having been a life-long member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and a great supporter of the VFW, we ask that donations can be sent to either organization in his honor. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
