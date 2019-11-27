Donald Raymond Barker of Warren, Oregon passed away peacefully at Avamere on Nov. 21, 2019.
Don was born in Barneston, Nebraska on Sept. 18, 1926 to Raymond and Blanch Barker. Don enlisted in the Coast Guard at the age of 17 in WW 2. Don married Phyllis Zimbrick on Oct. 26, 1952. Together they had two daughters, Kathy Hoyt of St. Helens and Julie Barker of Columbia City. He retired from the United States Post Office in 1988.
Don is survived by his wife of 67 years Phyllis; daughters Kathy and Julie; grandchildren Josh, Molly, Megan, Joe and Mary; great-grandchildren Michael, Landen, Cameron, Kylie, Kinnick and Gabriel; twin sister Donna; sisters Beth and Patty; and brother Dick.
He was preceded in death by his brother Kenny.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tues., Dec. 3, 2019 at the Columbia River Foursquare Church in St. Helens, Oregon.
Special thanks to the entire Avamere Staff for their compassion and kindness especially this past month.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Oregon Chapter Alzheimer’s Association at 1650 NW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97209.
