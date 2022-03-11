Donald Thomas Ferguson

Donald T. “Tom” Ferguson, age 87, of Scappoose, Oregon passed away early in the day on Feb. 19, 2022, at home. He was born on May 17, 1934, in Astoria, Oregon to his parents Donald and Elsie Ferguson.
Donald attended and graduated from Warrenton High School. He went on to serve in the United States Army and work in several different industries. He attended Oregon State Police Academy, eventually going on to become an Oregon State Police Officer. After his policeman career, he went on to work for Blue Bell, and eventually retired from Quality Pie, where he was a traveling salesman.
Donald’s hobbies included clamming, fishing, sports (especially the 49ers and the Oregon Ducks) and was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Donald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy; children, Brian, Chari, and Teresa; sister Shirley Martin; two stepchildren, Mark and Ann; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
