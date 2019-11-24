Donald W. Hill passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2019 at the age of 77.
He loved to tell stories about when he was in the Navy. He loved his trucks when he was in the trucking business and he also loved to go fishing. Donald was a loving and caring man.
He is survived by his two kids Robert and April; and four step-children DeLeana, Brenda, David and Jeff.
Services are unknown at this point in time.
