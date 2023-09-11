Donavon Wade Mehlhoff, 63, died in his home in St. Helens, Oregon, on Sept. 1, 2023.
Don was born May 4, 1960 in Minot, North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm with his older brother, Mark, and two younger sisters, Barbara and Beth. He married Tracy Slavens on Oct. 5, 1985. Together they have three children and four grandchildren.
Don was educated at Garrison and Minot public schools, NDSU-Bottineau and University of Idaho. Don was employed as a District Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for nearly 38 years. He retired in January 2021.
Don was a man of deep faith. He loved the Lord, and his ministry was music. In his youth, he and his closest friends formed a Christian band, Journey's End. Over the years he enjoyed serving on the worship team at the churches he attended with his family in Minot, North Dakota, Colfax, Washington, Lewiston, Idaho, and Columbia River Foursquare in St. Helens, Oregon.
Don is survived by his wife Tracy; daughters, Sarah (Andrew) Woodall, Hillsboro, Oregon, Alexis (Daniel) Cole, St. Helens, Oregon, and Emily Mehlhoff, St. Helens, Oregon; grandchildren, Eloise and Norah Cole and Sawyer Woodall; a foster grandchild; brother Mark Mehlhoff, Fargo, North Dakota; sister Beth (Kerry) Orton, Rochester, Minnesota; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Hulda; a stillborn brother; sister Barb (Wade) Tompkins; and grandson Iaen Cole.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2023 at Columbia River Foursquare Church, 555 Commons Dr., St. Helens, OR 97051. Luncheon to follow.
Any donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, or Columbia River Foursquare Missions.
