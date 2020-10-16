Donna Lee Holz 86, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020. She was born on Feb. 19, 1934 in Jefferson City, Missouri to the late Valetia and Floyd Carter.
Donna graduated from St. Helens High School. She was an excellent student, artistic and had a beautiful singing voice.
On May 3, 1952, Donna married Leonard Holz. Together they had three daughters, Shirley Holz-(Ralph) Lundeen, Leona (Michael) Culp and Laura Wellons.
After retirement Donna and Leonard loved to travel in the travel trailer across the U.S. and Canada. Her husband Leonard preceded her in death in 2007.
Donna created beauty throughout her lifetime. She loved to garden, growing beautiful flowers and vegetables. Donna created exquisite crocheted bedspreads and piecework, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting and painting.
Her soprano voice soared in choir, in Sweet Adelines performances and in church. Donna’s baking was also memorable. Her daughters’ friends all remember fresh from the oven cinnamon rolls and homemade cookies after school.
Donna is survived by her daughters; two sisters, Louise Uttinger and Sheila Hutton; four grandchildren, Jeremy Harris, Melissa Lawson, Elizabeth Culp and Sophia Wellons; and one great grandson Ryan Harris.
Our family wants to thank Rose Linn Care Center staff in West Linn, Oregon for their wonderful loving care of Donna. They treated her with such dignity and respect for all of the time she resided there. Also, our thanks to Hospice Care of the Northwest for helping make Donna’s transition to her next journey comfortable and for supporting our family at such a sad time.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Warren, Oregon. Pastor Ingrid Aderhold will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s name to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens.
