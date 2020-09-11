Donna Lubbe June 13, 1951 ~ Aug. 24, 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Updated Sep 11, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donna Lubbe 69 ,of Clatskanie, passed away Aug. 24, 2020 in Clatskanie Oregon. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Lubbe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll Should the City of St Helens hold the Spirit of Halloweentown this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 9-9-20 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 9-9-20 MORE Featured Articles +4 News Photos / Oregon Wildfires: Smoke forces business closures, but not fishing News Oregon Wildfires: County fairgrounds shelters evacuees News Oregon Wildfires: Improving weather conditions, but battle rages on +2 News Oregon Wildfires: Fairgrounds opens for evacuees, livestock MORE Latest News News Pandemic: Columbia County cases rise +2 News Oregon Wildfires: Lung Association issues advisory +4 News New Details - Photos / Bridge Work: Interstate Bridge project News Patriot Day: Large flag in Scappoose pays tribute Click Here to Place a Classified Ad × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles +4 News Photos / Oregon Wildfires: Smoke forces business closures, but not fishing News Oregon Wildfires: County fairgrounds shelters evacuees News Oregon Wildfires: Improving weather conditions, but battle rages on +2 News Oregon Wildfires: Fairgrounds opens for evacuees, livestock News Oregon Wildfires: FBI issues statement about conspiracy theories, misinformation MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News News Pandemic: Columbia County cases rise +2 News Oregon Wildfires: Lung Association issues advisory +4 News New Details - Photos / Bridge Work: Interstate Bridge project News Patriot Day: Large flag in Scappoose pays tribute News Oregon Wildfires: President Trump approves federal disaster aid to Oregon MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE This Week's Print Ads Come to 2Cs to refresh your decor Estate of Virgil and Syble Markus Sale Bulletin Trending This Week Articles Commented ArticlesOregon Wildfires: FBI issues statement about conspiracy theories, misinformationWeather Alert: Smoke AdvisoryLights. Camera. Action: Movie making comes to townPatriot Day: Large flag in Scappoose pays tributePhotos / Wildfires: More smoke in Columbia CountyOregon Wildfires: Smoke forces St. Helens Burgerville to closeHalloweentown: City responds to Chronicle inquiriesTraffic Advisory: Oregon Coast Highway 101 openOregon Wildfires: Fairgrounds opens for evacuees, livestockHighway 30 Fatal: 1 person dies in single vehicle crash CommentedBe Engaged: Super Hero Coffee Café (1)New Superintendent: Davie to head Oregon State Police (1) MORE This Week's Print Ads Come to 2Cs to refresh your decor Estate of Virgil and Syble Markus Sale Bulletin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
