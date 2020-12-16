Donna M. Starkey

Donna Mae Starkey departed this life on Dec. 12, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1934.
As a young family she and her husband Pete relocated the family from Ashtabula, Ohio to California where they enjoyed camping and visiting the many beautiful sites in California and then finally moved to Oregon.
Most of her professional life was dedicated to helping people, as her employment was as a secretary to police dispatcher, to purchasing assistance to high school Spanish educator then finishing off her career as a tax consultant.
As an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer, she spent time as an urban affairs government assistant in the city of Houston helping disadvantaged families.
She loved learning, obtaining her master’s degree in Urban Studies from Portland State University and participating in a year abroad program in Spain. She also spent time as a PH. D candidate at Texas Southern University.
She loved music and would often tell people how she excelled to first chair in clarinet when she played in high school. Later she took piano lessons and sang in the church choir to feed her passion for music.
Donna is predeceased by a sister Joan Lansburgh; her three children, Cindi Caruso, Sherine Amick and son-in-law Clarence (Bud), and Kit Caruso and daughter-in-law Phyllis; six grandchildren, Monique, Jackie, Stephanie, Nicole, Kimberly and Erica; and 10 great grandchildren.
She had amassed many friends and co-workers from across the United States who enjoyed her beautiful smile, contagious passion and courteous mannerisms.
She loved life, her family and friends and raised her family to always do the right thing for others.
Her body can be viewed from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens.
She will be buried at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 after a graveside service at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon.
She will be greatly missed.
