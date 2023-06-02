Donna Marie Goodwin 

Donna M. Goodwin was born April 29, 1930 to Carl Melvin and Lida E. Lungberg in Nisland, South Dakota. She died, surrounded by family, on May 23, 2023 from complications of a stroke. As a young child Donna and her family moved here and settled in the Yankton area, she attended Yankton school. On March 4, 1955 Donna married William E. Goodwin, they resided in St. Helens where Donna was a stay-at-home mom to their two sons. Family was everything to Donna.
Donna enjoyed camping, gardening, going to the casino and going to the beach to go crabbing. She was a member of Ladies of the Elks Lodge #1999 for many years.
Donna is survived by her two sons, Bill of Rainier and Richard (Madeline) of St. Helens; brother Robert “Buzz” Lungberg of Puyallup, Washington; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 1, 2023 at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Warren, Oregon with a reception to follow. Pastor Steve Berry officiating. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
