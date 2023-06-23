Doris “Alene” Dougherty, of Deer Island, passed away in her sleep the Sunday morning of May 7, 2023. She was 90 years old.
Alene was the first child born to Ollie Francis Rigdon and Orva “Doris” (Oliver) Rigdon in Houlton, Oregon on Feb. 13, 1933. A lifelong resident of the St. Helens area, she has lived in Houlton, Yankton, St. Helens, and Deer Island.
In high school, Alene was an accomplished musician, playing French horn, piano, and the accordion. Alene was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
In her senior year in high school, she met Ronald Royce Dougherty. A month after graduation they united in marriage on July 1, 1951 before Ronald shipped out to Korea for a year. Through the years they hunted, fished, and rock hounded along with their children and enjoyed going to rodeos, especially the Pendleton Round-up.
Alene raised three daughters and a son, getting them involved in church activities, scouting, and 4-H. She participated as church camp coordinator, scouting assistant, and as a 4-H leader. She taught her kids to work by taking them strawberry picking, and later she became a “Row Boss” in the strawberry fields.
After becoming a widow in 1983, Alene went to work fulltime as a security guard at Linnton Plywood and then Security at the Trojan Power Plant until it closed. She also worked for the census one year. Her retirement years were spent traveling extensively in the western states. She made yearly trips to Colorado’s All-4-Fun jeep event with her brother, Death Valley Days, campouts with groups she belonged to, and winters in Quartsite, Arizona, crossing into Mexico occasionally. She went as far east as Crazy Horse Monument in South Dakota, taking part in the Volksmarch and west to Hawaii and north to Alaska.
Other interests of hers were line dancing, attending music jams, taking pictures of things she found interesting, and reading books on historical events and biographies. She made a point of visiting family and friends as she traveled.
Alene currently attended Warren Community Fellowship and was a member of the Deer Island Grange. Her past memberships included LOW’s (Loners on Wheels), LOA (Loners of America), Longview Senior Line Dance, Mile-Hi Jeep Club, a rockhound group, Warren Baptist Church, and was active with the local senior centers.
Alene is survived by her daughter Juanita (Larry); daughter Leona (Jim); son James; sister Frances (Mick); brother Ollie Leroy; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Preceding Alene besides her parents and husband were three infant daughters, Rowena Faith (1953), Vickie Ann (1960), Julie Kay (1961), and daughter Kathie (2016).
A celebration of life for Alene will be held at 1 p.m. on June 17, 2023 at Warren Community Fellowship. Reception to follow the service at the church. Alene’s favorite charities were the Gideons, the Billy Graham Association, and her church.
Her ashes will be placed at the Old Yankton Cemetery privately at a later date.
Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.