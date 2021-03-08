Doris Irene Wallin

Doris Wallin passed away at home Dec. 26, 2020, at age 99.
She was born Dec. 10, 1921, in Kelso, Washington, to Iva (Kletsch) and Robert Bush.
Life began in a houseboat on the Columbia River. While her roots were in the Pacific Northwest, Doris's free spirit took her on a road trip to Nome, Alaska, to pan for gold with her new husband and as far south as Ecuador to visit a daughter in the Peace Corps.
Doris's volunteer activities were many. She was a Grange member for almost 50 years, served on the Columbia Education Service District board and was with the Blue Angels of St. Helens Hospital.
She opened her own Grange Insurance office and was known for her amiability and generosity.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brother Carl Bush; and her husband of 57 years, Mel Wallin.
She is survived by daughters, Pat Kinnee, of Charleston, Oregon, Amanda Adams, of Tacoma, Washington, and Mary Young, of St. Helens; sons, Craig Wallin, of Rainier, and Gary Wallin, of St. Helens; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
