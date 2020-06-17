Dorothy Ann St. John

Dorothy Ann (Horn) St. John has left us on Friday, May 29, 2020. Dorothy was 82 years old. She was born in Oklahoma on August 10, 1937.
Dorothy moved to St. Helens after WWII where she grew up and raised a family here. After her graduation from John Gumm High School she went to nursing school. Then she met and married Lowell St. John and they shared 57 happy years.
Lowell was in the military, so she got to live in places like Germany, Texas and Washington to name a few. She worked here in St. Helens at Meadow Park care facility until she retired.
She is survived by a brother Marvin Horn; sister Donna Gruenhagen; three children, William, Diana, and Patti; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
