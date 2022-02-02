Dorothy Marie Hobizal (Stoos) passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born to Ray and Bennetta Stoos on Nov. 4, 1929, in Kingsley, Iowa. After completing high school, she worked for a period of time in Washington D.C. at the Pentagon. She then moved to Scappoose, Oregon to be near family and start a new adventure.
On June 19, 1954, Dorothy married John Hobizal at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. They soon were busy raising five children. Once her children were all in school, Dorothy enjoyed several jobs including, selling Tupperware, managing a candle factory, working for American Greeting Cards, and later driving a bus for the Scappoose School District. She loved driving on field trips and making a difference in children’s lives.
Dorothy lived life to the fullest. She was gracious, loving, and selfless. She was an active member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. She loved music and passed that love of music on to her children. She also enjoyed cake decorating, creating stained glass, wine making, bowling, and oil painting. However, playing golf was a passion, she even volunteered with the LPGA tour. Dorothy loved her family, and her family loved her. She kept her family close by hosting many family gatherings throughout the years. Dorothy was the glue, and she will be missed but always remembered by her beautiful smile that would light up a room.
John preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2012.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Raymond (Rhonda), Phillip (Patty), Larry (Trudy), and Patrick (Julie); her only daughter Anne; her sixteen grandchildren; and her fourteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held in Dorothy’s honor at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose, Oregon, with a graveside service and reception to follow. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
