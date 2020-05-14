Doyle A. Baer

On April 23, 2020, Doyle Baer, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 86.
Doyle was born July 6, 1933 in Cincinnati, Arkansas to Roy and Alma (Randolph) Baer. In 1951 he came to St. Helens to visit relatives and decided to stay. He got a job at the St. Helens Pulp and Paper Mill which later became Boise Cascade.
Doyle entered the U.S. Army in 1953 and was stationed at Fort Worth, Texas where, on a visit to Ponca City Oklahoma, he met Donna. They married on Nov. 21, 1954. After the army, Doyle returned to St. Helens with Donna and resumed his position at Boise Cascade. Doyle retired from Boise Cascade in 1988. He worked several jobs (Scandia Felt and COLCO) after that to keep busy.
Doyle was passionate about his involvement with the St. Helens Masonic Lodge #32 A.F. & A.M. and the Order of the Eastern Star. He held many local and state leadership roles for these organizations. Doyle was also a member of the St. Helens First United Methodist Church.
Doyle loved to fish, especially in the Columbia River near St. Helens, at Buoy 10, and in Tillamook Bay. He also enjoyed hunting and going camping with his family.
Doyle is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Lori Baer Thiel (Fred); son Allen (Robyn); grandsons Nick and Matt; brother Max; sister Iva; and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to OES Cancer Research, care of Stephanie Beall, P.O. Box 83, Forest Grove, OR 97116.
