Dr. Conrad Weitz III, of St. Helens, Oregon, died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 7, 1936.
Conrad grew up in Colfax, Washington as the eldest son to Dr. Conrad and Dorothy (Repp) Weitz Jr. He attended high school at Colfax High where he graduated in 1954. He was active in sports playing baseball, basketball, and tennis. After graduating he went on to college at Washington State University where he received a B.S. in Zoology in 1959 and then dental school at St. Louis University earning is D.D.S in 1963 before joining the U.S. Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky in 1964. He was with the army for two years and earned the rank of captain.
Conrad was married to Patty Ackerman for 28 years, and together they raised three children: Lori, Mark, and Jonathan.
After finishing his military service, Conrad moved to Eugene, Oregon where he practiced dentistry from 1967 to 1975. He then moved to Portland, Oregon and worked as a dental director for Teamsters Medical Center until his retirement in 1998.
Upon retirement, Conrad moved to Bend, Oregon for two years, but found the winters too long and cold. He missed his family and fishing in the Columbia River, so he moved to St. Helens, Oregon.
He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed his yearly archery elk camp each fall in the Blue Mountains, as well as countless days in the duck blind and angling for salmon and steelhead. A life member of The National Rifle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Coastal Conservation Association, and Ducks Unlimited, he strongly supported conservation of our wildlife and the American lifestyle.
Conrad is remembered and survived by his children, Lori Andrews, Mark Conrad Weitz and Jonathan Conrad Weitz, his brothers Fredrick James Weitz of Edmonds, Washington and Robin W. Weitz of Macon, Georgia and his grandchildren Thomas Crane Andrews and Brian Maxwell Andrews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Dr. Ronald M. Weitz.
