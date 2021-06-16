Duane “Big D” Lee Ezzell

It is with great sadness we are announcing that Duane Ezzell passed away May 23, 2021, from Pancreatic Cancer. Duane was born in Vancouver, Washington on Dec. 9, 1962, to his father Bill Ezzell and his mother Barbara Ezzell. Duane moved with his family to St. Helens, Oregon in the 5th grade.
It was while in St. Helens that his sister Jill remembers him excelling in all things “shop class” related: wood shop, metal shop and automotive shop. In high school, he bought a distinctive cherry red VW Baja Bug that was the pride and joy of his teenage years. He became an expert in dismantling cars and putting them back together again. His love and expertise with the Baja Bug continued into his adulthood where he worked on pit crews for friends in the Baja 1000 Off-Road Motorsport Races along with Score San Felipe 250 for several years, and even went to a race just a month prior to his passing. Being a part Motorsport Racing was more than a hobby for Duane, they were a family, and Mexico was his home away from home!
Duane lived and loved large; he had the biggest heart of anyone we have known. You would be hard pressed to find someone who did not absolutely love Big “D” within minutes of meeting him. He was always up for a good outdoor adventure, wherever it took him! Duane enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing in the mountains, driving 4x4 on the beach or in the desert, rafting the whitewater, or just boating on the river, it did not really matter as long as he had good friends to share it with. Duane loved a good party and wherever the party was, rest assured Big D was in the middle of it, and the last to leave. Above all he loved God and family. Duane was always there! Every Christmas gathering, Easter, wedding, birthday, graduation, funeral, any, and every family get together, no matter when or where, he made it a priority. Which as his brother Jeff said, “I am just now realizing the empty void that is going to be left in our next gathering.”
Duane was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed his involvement and membership with his local Elks. He was a pillar in the boating community and a member of the St. Helens Yacht Club. He was always involved with the Fireworks for the 4th of July along with several other community functions. He was the kindest man you would ever meet. Duane was only married once to Ronda Sigler in the late 1980’s. He took an active role parenting Brandi Kneeland and Brandon Lasich who became the true pride and joy of his life. He cherished his grandchildren and all the adventures that they had over the years boating, fishing, and camping. He continued that role until the day he died. Duane was an incredible father and papa to his grandkids. He loved them whole heartedly.
Duane is survived by his beloved children, Brandi Kneeland (husband Matt), and Brandon; four grandchildren (Jordan, Dylan, Araina, and Lexi). Siblings: Jim Ezzell (wife, Tecia) Jeff Ezzell (wife, Sarai), and Jill “Ezzell” Bennett (husband, Ed).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 26, 2021 in St. Helens at The Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers we are asking if you would instead share any memories or stories, you may have had with Duane. If you would like to share pictures or memories, please email them to duaneezzellmemorial@gmail.com. We will be sharing some at the memorial. Duane would want us to remember all the good times. We will all miss his laugh, amazing smile, and so much more! Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
