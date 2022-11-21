Duane Washington, 91, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. He was born on July 31, 1931, in Chanute, Kansas.
There will be a celebration of life held at 12:30 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 28, 2022, at Eastside Imago Dei Community Church, located at 3130 SE 148th Ave., Portland, OR 97236. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., the same day, at Willamette National Cemetery.
