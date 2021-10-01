Edith Mae Overstreet, longtime resident of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on Sept. 10, 2021 at A Place to Call Home in Tigard, Oregon. She was 96 years old.
Born in Sevier County, Tennessee on April 14, 1925, the daughter of James Andrew “Jack” Bradley and Lou Ellen (Rayfield) Bradley. Edith was raised in the Great Smokey Mountains of Tennessee before moving west with her family in 1942. Edith and her family lived in Springfield, Washington and Warm Springs, Oregon before settling in St. Helens, Oregon in 1943, where she worked at JC Penny before attending beauty school in Portland, Oregon in 1948. Edith worked at several different beauty salons before opening “Edith’s Beauty Shop” in 1951. Edith had her shop for more than 62 years.
Edith was a member of the First Christian Church as well as the Moose Lodge. Edith enjoyed traveling. She had traveled to eleven different countries and had made several trips back to Tennessee to visit family. In her spare time, Edith liked to paint, fish, play Bingo, and enjoyed going to casinos.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Ray Bradley of Scappoose; her grandsons, Ryan and Ronald Overstreet; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Overstreet, all of whom are of St. Helens.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Overstreet and William “Bill” (Brenda) Overstreet of St. Helens; daughter Beverly O’Brien of Tigard; grandchildren, Annie Overstreet (Joe) Harrison of Madras, Jessica Overstreet (Hiram) Schoonover of St. Helens, Brandon O’Brien of Tigard and Connor O’Brien of Bend; great-grandchildren, Josi Harrison of Madras, Hayden Overstreet and Kendall Overstreet; nephews, Mike (Kristi) Bradley and Doug (Sherri) Bradley; and sister-in-law Lorna Bradley, all of Scappoose.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. A celebration of her life gathering to follow at Heritage Park, SE 2nd St., Scappoose, OR 97056.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.