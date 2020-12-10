Edward Bergman

Nov. 11, 1946 ~ Dec. 1, 2020
Edward “Ed” Charles Bergman passed away at home on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born in Longview, Washington on Nov. 11, 1946 to Art and Ethel (Johnson) Bergman.
Ed graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1965. Following graduation, he served with the Oregon National Guard in the 1st Battalion 162nd Infantry from December 1965 to December 1971. While in service, he earned an Expert Badge Rifle M-16 Badge Award.
He married his wife, Jerrie Lynn Holmgren, of 52 years, in 1968 and they resided in Clatskanie, Oregon, where they raised their family. Ed owned the Chevron Service Station in Clatskanie from 1967-1972. In 1972, he started his trucking career hauling alfalfa cubes to Eastern Washington. He bought his first dump truck in 1973, and spent the rest of his life trucking, building roads, and logging for his business, Ed Bergman Trucking. He was known to say that he had the best office.
He loved working in the woods and work was his favorite hobby.
Ed was a long-time member of the Clatskanie Rifle Association, the American Legion Hall, and a lifelong member of the Clatskanie Apostolic Lutheran Church. He served twenty-three years on the Western Mission Board of the Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, working in the woods and mountain biking. Ed completed a bicycle road trip starting in Astoria, Oregon and finishing at the California/Mexican border with his friend Tom Christopher. Ed’s favorite memories included attending the annual Apostolic Lutheran Church Memorial Day Campouts where he enjoyed fellowship with many friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Nadine (Bergman) Kurtti and his daughter, Deana Lynn Bergman.
He is survived by his wife; daughter Jennie; son Alan (Nora); and daughter Julianna (James) Kandoll; three grandsons, Jack, Mick, and Hank Bergman; sisters, Karen Fernald and Diane (Will) Vernon; and brother Bruce Bergman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
A private service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020 at the Clatskanie Apostolic Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie, Oregon.
