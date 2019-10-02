Edward “Ed” Scott passed away September 24, 2019 at Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington. Ed was born Oct. 31, 1927 in Model, Colorado to Charles and Lillie Scott. Ed. At the age of nine, he and his family moved to Oregon in June of 1936. Ed attended Rainier Schools graduating from Rainier Union High School in May of 1945. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the United States Army serving from January 25th, 1946 - July 1st, 1947. After serving in the military, Ed returned to his hometown of Rainier, Oregon.
On July 5th, 1951, he married Mary Elliott of Kelso, Washington. They went on to own a TV sales and repair shop on Highway 30 in Rainier for a short time before Ed started a lifelong career of owning and operating, Ed Scott Logging.
Ed always loved outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, farming, logging, and his numerous vacations to Eastern Oregon with his wife and family. Ed was also a lifetime member of the Rainier Masonic Lodge.
Ed is survived by his wife of 68 years at home; sister Minnie Headlee of Springfield, Oregon; sons Doug (Colleen) Scott and Mike Scott; daughter Nancy (Mike) Thomas, all of Rainier, Oregon; grandchildren Kelli Roulette, Brian Scott, Stacy Scott, and Matt Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Melvin Scott and John Scott; sisters Mary Ellen Zimmerman and Betty Nixon; grandson Jeremy Scott; nephew Joe Headlee; and niece Karen Scott.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Woodbine Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon. A viewing will also be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and again Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.