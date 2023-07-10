Edwin Hruby, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away July 5, 2023, at the age of 95. Edwin was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Comstock, Nebraska, to parents Frank and Kamila (Cernik) Hruby. He grew up and attended school in Comstock.
On June 1, 1949, he married Shirley Maxine Holcomb in Arcadia, Nebraska. They were married until her death in May of 2014. In 1961, Edwin and Shirley relocated to Oregon where they raised their children. Edwin found work at Linnton Plywood and worked as a foreman for 28 years before retiring in 1989.
In his free time Edwin enjoyed gardening, fishing and crabbing on the Oregon Coast with Shirley and the kids.
He is survived by his children, Dennis Hruby and Rhonda Hascall; sister Evelyn Erickson; brother Frank Hruby; four grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; two sisters, Minnie Nystrom and Elma Stone; and brother Robert Hruby.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sat., July 15, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church in St. Helens, Oregon. Donations in his name can be made to the American Heart Association. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
