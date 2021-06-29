Elaine Marie Lease

Elaine was born on March 12, 1930 to William and Freda Haling in St. Helens where she lived her entire life. Elaine passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021 at the age of 91 with family members around her.
Elaine’s passion for life was dancing, which she shared with her many students she taught for more than fifty years. Elaine started teaching in the basement of her home and then moved her studio to the location on 1st Street in Old Town St. Helens. Please visit www.colcomuseum.org/correspondence/projects to read her memories, watch videos of her dance recitals and share any comments or memories you may have of her. Click on view comments to share your thoughts.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Lori Roub (Rick) and Shawn Hansen (Dean), grandchildren, Greg Skarberg, Monica Wakeland, Matt Skarberg, Tim Skarberg, Kyle Roub and Lindsay Roub. She also had eight great grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, William and Freda Haling; husband of almost 60 years, Ronald Lease; and her sisters, Linda Kroll and Cora Narcisso.
At Elaine’s request, there will be no public memorial service.
