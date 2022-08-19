Eleanor Jean DeLonais

Eleanor Jean (West) DeLonais was born in Warren, Oregon on Aug. 8, 1927, to Gabe & Signe (Kallberg) West. She attended Warren Elementary Grade School and graduated from Scappoose Union High School in 1945. On March 14, 1946, she married Melvin DeLonais and they enjoyed 52 years together before he passed in 2002.
Jean lived her entire life in Warren, Scappoose and St. Helens, Oregon. She never drove a car, never rode on a train, and never flew on an airplane but was still able to explore the great northwest during countless camping trips and Sunday rides with her family, and friends.
Diane and Jerrie were with her when she passed peacefully to her final reward at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2022, one day shy of her 95th birthday.
She is survived by her sister Carolyn Walker; daughter Diane (Jerrie) Cate; two grandchildren, Jeff (Heather) Cate and Jennifer (Daniel) Walters; ten great-grandchildren, Tiana, Logan, Cedric, Lydia, Jeran, Gilligan, Baylee, Jerrie, Jasper, and Jesiah; three great-great-grandchildren, Danyell, Juliet, and Draiden; and many members of her extended family at Bethany Lutheran Church in Warren.
She was predeceased by her husband Melvin DeLonais; brothers, Melvin West, and Gilbert West, and her first grandson, Jerold B. Cate Jr.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2022 at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Bethany Memorial Fund at Bethany Lutheran Church, 34721 Church Rd., Warren, OR 97053, or to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.