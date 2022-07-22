Elizabeth “Bette” Manly of St. Helens, Oregon died July 18, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born Jan. 10, 1931 to Edmund and Viola (Lamberson) Kowaleski in Vancouver, Washington. After high school Bette attended secretarial school before becoming a loan officer. She worked in the title and escrow industry for many years as a head loan officer at FarWest Federal Savings in Portland and at Ticor Title in St. Helens for 10 years before her retirement.
In 1950 she married Albert Manly in Yuma, Arizona, they lived in St. Helens together for 60 years and continued to snowbird to Arizona before Al’s death in 2012. Bette and Al enjoyed all sorts of traveling together over the years, for simple enjoyment as well as for hunting and fishing trips. She was also an avid reader, a member of a spinning club, loved quilting and knitting and the two of them did genealogy together.
Bette is survived by her nephew Dan (Holly) Kowaleski; nieces, Malyssa (Greg) Settle and Jeanine (Ray) Bartley; and cousin Lorene Larson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tues., July 26, 2022 at Columbia Memorial Gardens, Scappoose, Oregon with a celebration of life to follow at Caples House in Columbia City, Oregon. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
