Elizabeth “Betty” Grace Tull

John “Jack” Gilbert Bernhardt Jr. 58, of Spokane, Washington, passed away of cancer on Oct. 6, 2020 in Spokane, Washington.
Jack was born in St. Helens, Oregon to John Gilbert Bernhardt and Mary Georgine Bernhardt (Booth) on Jan. 12, 1962. He went to Mead High School in Spokane and graduated from St. Helens High School. He worked at John’s ARCO in St. Helens and The El Sombrero in Spokane.
Jack was outgoing, had good sense of humor, cared for his friends and family, and loved his dogs.
Jack is survived by his parents, John Bernhardt and Mary Georgine Booth; and his siblings, Julie Marsh, Jim Bernhardt and Joe Bernhardt.
A celebration of life was held with a gathering of family and friends.
