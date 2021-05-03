Elizabeth “Betty” Huser

Betty was born March 20, 1939 in Cumberland, Wisconsin to Walter Huser and Clara (Dearing) Huser. At age nine her family moved to Scappoose, Oregon where Betty graduated from Scappoose High School as a proud member of the class of 1957.
During her early years she worked for a Portland Insurance Company as a confidential assistant to the Company President. Betty followed in her parents’ footsteps by being very active in community activities, civic clubs and local government. She served on the Scappoose City Council and was Mayor of Scappoose from 1979 until 1988. In 1989 Betty was appointed Columbia County Clerk, a position she held until her passing.
Betty will be especially remembered by the hundreds of couples who she married as a wonderful part of her job as County Clerk. Betty never forgot a name or face of those she served.
Betty was much loved and cared for. She will be truly missed by her extended family of friends, neighbors, and colleagues.
Betty is survived by many cousins who she maintained a close relationship. Betty is also survived by her close friend Kay Fail who was like a sister to her. Betty was preceded in death by friend and business partner Jim Stevens.
Betty will be laid to rest beside her parents in Cumberland, Wisconsin, returning to where her life journey began. Due to COVID restrictions a local public memorial service is being delayed.
As part of her position as County Clerk, Betty became especially fond of the service provided by the Humane Society and Columbia County Animal Services. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a local Humane Society or charity of your choice in Betty’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.