Betty Vilhauer passed away on September 10, 2019 at Hospice Care in Longview, Washington. She was born on October 8, 1930 on the family farm in Rainier. She was the youngest of two daughters born to Charles and Elsie (Bromley) Gaggioni.
Betty graduated from Rainier Union High School in 1948. She was employed, while a senior in high school and right out of high school, by Wilbur Smith Tug and Barge as a secretary. She then went to work for Longview Fibre in the Timber Office and worked in Rainier at the bank, which went through many name changes while she was employed. She went on to work for PGE in Rainier where later she was transferred to PGE in St. Helens. She retired in 1991.
Betty was on the Rainier City Council for several years. She went on to become the Mayor of Rainier. The Rainier City Park has a plaque in her honor for all the time and work she dedicated to the park. She was on the Board of Community Home Health & Hospice for over 38 years. She was also on the Rainier Fire Department Board of Directors. Betty has been a lifelong member of the Beaver Valley Grange 306 and the Rainier United Methodist Church.
Betty was married to Alvin (Al) Vilhauer on October 10, 1952. They made their home in Rainier.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Al; both parents; and sister Ethel (Gaggioni) Adkins.
She is survived by her two sons Tony (Sue) and Toby, both of Rainier; granddaughter Jessica (Matt) Johns of Rainier; grandson Jared (Christina) Vilhauer of Colorado; great-grandchildren Taylor and Tristan Johns of Rainier, and Colbie and Bailey Vilhauer of Colorado; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. Especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them dearly and was very proud of them.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Alston Corner Assembly of God Church, officiated by Pastor Berry.
Contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632. Please sign the guest book at www.tdn.com/obits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.