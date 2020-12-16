Elsie Lee Lacey

Elsie was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Jack and Elizabeth (Wirback) Mires. She passed away Nov. 28, 2020 in St. Helens at the age of 95.
She grew up in Washington and graduated from Eatonville High School in 1943. In 1946 she married William (Bill) Lacey, in Seattle, Washington. They had one daughter. They moved to Scappoose in the 60’s and lived in the Scappoose/St. Helens area for 60 years.
Elsie retired from P&G Thrifting in Scappoose. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, golf, and camping.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2013; and two brothers, Jack and Bob Mires.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Pat and Neil Bundy; grandsons, Wayne (DeAnna) Bundy, and Mike (GiGi) Bundy; and three great-grandsons, Joshua, Jaxon, and Ethan Bundy.
Special thanks to my family, friends, and Legacy Hospice for their never-ending help and support.
A family graveside service was held at Columbia Memorial Gardens on Dec. 3, 2020. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
