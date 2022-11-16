Eric Sven Joseph Dahlgren died peacefully at his home in Columbia City on Nov. 8, 2022.
He was born in Richland, Washington, in 1953, the son of Mary Ann Kehiler Dahlgren and Sven Olaf Dahlgren. In 1955 his family moved to St. Helens, Oregon. He was the grandson of Swedish immigrants who settled in the Scappoose area in 1914 and of Irish/English immigrants from Los Angeles.
He attended St. Frederic’s Catholic School, St. Helens Junior and Senior High, where he graduated in 1972. As a senior, he ran for Port Commissioner and won, making him at the time the youngest elected official in the State of Oregon. He remained Port Commissioner for 28 years. Eric graduated from Portland State University in 1975 with a degree in Business. He then started his own construction company.
In 1978, after his father suffered an injury, he took over the operation of Dahlgren’s Builders Supply, which he actively ran until his death. He was heavily involved with many other projects throughout Columbia County during his lifetime.
He married Christine Kenyon in 1982 and they had just celebrated their 40th anniversary.
He is survived by his wife; two sisters, Ann Louise Dahlgren of Portland, and Rosemary Dalhgren Brockman of Eugene; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the St. Helens Elks Lodge, to which the community is invited.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Amani Center or to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
