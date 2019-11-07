Ernest “Ernie” William Nelson passed away while on hospice care from complications associated with CHF.
Joyce Ann Nelson passed away with her daughter by her side at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Warren, Oregon as a result of a four-year battle with dementia and lewey body syndrome.
They are survived by their daughter Mary Clayton (Mel) of Warren; sons Marvin Young (Edie) of St. Helens, Robert Young (Laura) of Oceanside, Washington and Allen Young of Scappoose; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
They were happily married for 40 years and were best friends.
A celebration of their life will be held at 2 p.m. on November 9, 2019 at Fultanos Pizza in Scappoose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.