Ervin Max Seufert, 84, of Deer Island passed away at his home with family, March 26, 2022. Ervin was born May 5, 1937, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Max and Irene (Wettern) Seufert. He was the oldest of three children.
After moving from Red Wing in 1943, the family lived in the St. Johns area of Portland, Oregon. Ervin served as a Fireman in the U.S. Coast Guard, during the Korean War. He attended Benson Polytechnic High School in Portland, Oregon.
Ervin met the love of his life, Laurice Braim, and they were married on Oct. 21, 1960. They then moved to Deer Island a few years later. He retired in 1991 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Heavy Equipment and Drill Rig Operator. He enjoyed his retirement years fishing, hunting, trapping, raising sheep, growing a garden, and playing pinochle with the Deer Island Grange.
He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Seufert-Stratton and son-in-law Tony Stratton; and son Kerry Seufert of Deer Island.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Laurice; parents, Max and Irene Seufert; brother James Seufert; and sister Mary Seufert.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Fri., April 8, 2022, at Kinder Cemetery in Deer Island. Reception and fellowship to follow at Deer Island Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.