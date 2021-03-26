Ethan David Zarate, age 12 of St. Helens, Oregon earned his angel wings on March 14, 2021. Ethan was born May 28, 2008 in Portland, Oregon.
Ethan enjoyed what most 12-year-old boys do, playing video games; Pokemon and Mine Craft were two of his favorites. If he wasn’t playing video games, he was watching his favorite shows: SSundee and Hermitcraft. He loved spending his time by tinkering and inventing things.
Ethan loved and was incredibly involved with soccer and club scouts. He loved his community and the years he spent at Yankton Arthur Academy, which shaped him into the young man he was. He was the best brother and cousin, he always loved pranking people, April Fools’ Day was one of his favorite days even more so after his little sister was born on April 1st. Ethan also loved to dance, and he collected Pokemon cards, Pikachu was his favorite and so was the color yellow.
Ethan was loved by so many, he was always the sweetest and so helpful, he was so bright and happy that you couldn’t forget his energy. He was wise beyond his years, he had a loving, old soul and was so compassionate.
He leaves behind his mother Julie Metz, his father Pedro Zarate and his sister Lilli, as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Ethan will always stay with us through the memories we share.
A funeral will be held March 29, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Warren Community Fellowship with burial at Columbia Memorial Gardens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
