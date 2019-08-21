Evajene (Bunty) Rabinsky Hamilton

Evajene Rabinsky Hamilton passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 94. Evajene was born July 6, 1925 in a small house on Dutch Canyon and lived her entire life within ½ mile of that home. She was the granddaughter of a German immigrant and pioneer homesteader, and beloved daughter to a local logger and businessman.
She was the bookkeeper at several automobile dealerships, one of which she met Harold Hamilton Sr. who she would eventually marry in 1953. When reflecting on her life, Evajene remarked that she was most proud of her family. Evajene’s fondest memories were horse riding, gardening, bowling and traveling with her sisters.
She is survived by her sister Margaret Martin; sons Fred Hamilton, Harold Hamilton Jr., and Randy Hamilton; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and additional extended family.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., August 24, 2019 at Columbia Funeral Home. A graveside service at Fairview Cemetery and reception to follow.
