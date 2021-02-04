Evan E. Kjornes passed away in his sleep at his St. Helens home on Jan. 14, 2021. He was born in Savage, Montana to Even and Effie (Moore) Kjornes on Feb. 26, 1931. As a toddler, his family moved to the Hillsboro, Oregon area, where he graduated from high school. He also lived in Banks before moving to St. Helens in 1959.
Evan loved his family, riding his motorcycle and camping. He served in the Army National Guard.
Evan is preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara Hazel (Thompson) Kjornes; and son Terrence E. Kjornes.
Evan is survived by daughters, Rebecca Schmit (Dave) of Warren and Dawn Ritenour (Randy) of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.