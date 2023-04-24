Evelyn Carol Foshaug

Evelyn “Evie” Carol Foshaug was born on March 15, 1921, in Shiloh Basin, Oregon, and passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, with her niece, Janice Flynn, by her side. Evie was a long-time resident of Deer Island, Oregon but had most recently resided at Miramont Pointe Assisted Living in Clackamas, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Foshaug; parents, Orville and Ethel Malcolm; sisters, Velma Loyd and June Dodson; brother Elvin Malcolm; and her nieces, Cathy Malcolm and Beverley Boyd.
Evie is survived by her niece Janice Flynn; and nephews, Daune Malcolm, Dennis Malcolm, and Gary Malcolm. She is also survived by many other family members, including great nieces and nephews.
Fred and Evie operated the well-known Deer Island Store, located on the Columbia River Highway, from 1946 to 1970. Evie was known for her love and generosity, and she loved spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing cards and was a dedicated Portland Trail Blazers fan. She spent a lot of time outdoors and was passionate about camping, hunting and fishing. She welcomed many into her home with her wit, laughter, and hospitality. Evie was loved by all who knew her, and she will be remembered as the fun and adventurous person that she was.
Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sun., April 30, 2023 at Columbia Funeral Home, located at 681 Columbia Blvd., in St. Helens, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deer Island Community Church at 34971 Canaan Rd., Deer Island, OR 97054 or to Serenity Hospice at 11481 Southwest Hall Blvd., Suite 200, Tigard, OR 97223.
