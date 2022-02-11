Evelyn J. Lampman

Evelyn Lampman passed away Thurs., Dec 2. 2021 due to COVID complications.
She was born July 24, 1943 to Al and Mary Sparks. Evelyn has been a long-time resident of rural St. Helens.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; two sisters; her brother; and her husband.
Evelyn is survived by all eight of her children, Paul, Mary, Lynn, Debbie, Mike, Tammy, Larry, and James; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Oregon Trail Lanes in St. Helens from noon - 2 p.m. on Sat., March 5, 2022. All are welcome to attend. Come bowl a game in memory of Evie.
