Beloved wife and mother, Evelyn Simmons, gained her angel’s wings and apron on June 22, 2022. Evelyn passed peacefully at her care home in Scappoose, Oregon, with her husband, Jim, close by her side.
Evelyn was born on March 31, 1940, in Cherry Grove, Oregon, to Carl “Al” and Doris (Seiffert) Tornblade. She was raised with her younger brother, Larry, and many cousins. On February 16, 1962, she married James “Jim” Simmons. They moved from Portland to Scappoose while their children, Bryan and Karen, were young. Once Bryan and Karen reached their late teens, she began working for St. Helens Community Credit Union, where she retired after 20 years of service. Evelyn was an excellent cook and loved hosting meals for friends and family. She enjoyed crafts, especially sewing, quilting and scrapbooking. She also enjoyed playing bunco with her girlfriends every month for nearly 40 years, and being a member of the Red Hat Society.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Jim; son Bryan (Jill) Simmons; daughter Karen (Dave) Natale; parents-in-law, Norman and Ruth Hutchens; grandsons, Harrison and Tyler Simmons; granddaughter Elizabeth (Kevin) Callahan; and great grandsons, Harlow Callahan and Hudson Callahan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.
Family and friends are invited to an open house celebration of life from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on July 15, 2022 at Branches Church, 52347 Columbia River Highway, Scappoose, Oregon. Evelyn was always happiest when she could feed others, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Columbia Pacific Food Bank, 474 Milton Way, PO Box 1031, St. Helens, OR, 97051, or to your local food bank.
