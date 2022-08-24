Everett Riley Timmons

Everett Timmons was born July 20, 1962 in Japan to Milton and Betsy Timmons while Milton was serving in the U.S. Navy. Everett passed away on July 30, 2022. He was raised in St. Helens, Oregon and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1981.
He was a father to two sons, Bradley and Matthew with their mother, Margaret Fraze. Everett is survived by his three siblings- Laurie, Gail, and Brian- his mother Betsy, his partner Charlotte Emerson, and his two sons.
Everett was a true friend who would help anyone in need. He was self-employed with his business, Timmons Janitorial, until his health declined. He loved his two sons and cherished any time he could spend with them. He enjoyed watching all sports, and would watch any game he could, but always had a love of the Blazers and the Seahawks. He loved to spend his time at the Oregon Coast with Charlotte, and his ashes will be scattered there so he can always watch the sunset. While he had some issues in his life, he was loved by many, and will surely be missed by those who remain.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2022 at McCormick Park. All are welcome to attend and bring any food or drinks they would like for a potluck.
