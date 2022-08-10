Everett was born Aug. 31, 1923, to August and Adella (Koberstein) Stermer at the family farmhouse in the Fernhill-Apiary area of Rainier, Oreogn. He joined three older siblings, Herman, Edith and Lydia Marie (Mary). He passed away July 24, 2022, at age 98. Typical of the times on rural farms they had no electricity or indoor plumbing. He attended Fern Hill Grade School and Rainier High School graduating in 1941. In high school Everett helped his dad, who had a broken arm, build a new barn.
Post high school, Everett went to work for Shepherd Towing Co. in St. Helens, working on tugboats on the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.
In 1943 he was drafted into the U. S. Army. He went to Camp Grant and Camp Ellis in Illinois. After basic training he was sent for two months of training to be a lab tech in Springfield, Missouri. The 334th Station Hospital was formed here. Next, he took a troop train to California and in January 1944 sailed towards Hollandia, New Guinea. Here they would construct the hospital on the jungle coastline. Everett was assigned to the Hospital Patrol, a security detail and never served as a lab tech. Near the end of the war the 334th was deployed to Japan for occupation duty. He was discharged at Ft. Lewis, Washington in February 1946 as a Tech 5.
After the war Everett returned home to work on the tugboats where he remained for a 40-year career. He worked for various owners and managers, ending with his retirement from Knappton Towing in 1985. He worked as a deck hand, captain, derrick operator and a carpenter.
In 1949 he married Brita Johnson in Rainier. In 1963 they moved their large family into their new home, which Everett built with sub-contractor(s) and the help of many friends. Early vacations were to the beach or fishing and camping. He could often be found working a crossword puzzle or watching the Ducks and Beavers.
In retirement he and Brita traveled the U.S. in their motor home visiting family in California, Mississippi and Michigan and attended Army reunions. Everett and Brita took three trips to Finland and Sweden to visit Brita’s cousins. Everett was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and previously the St. Helens Elks Lodge and worked on many service projects.
Dad was a kind and practical man. We will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Brita; five children, Steve (Bev) of Springfield, John (Tamra) of St. Helens, Carol (David) St. Onge of Goble, Bruce (Cathy) of Portland and Sandy (Geoff) Hunnicutt of Portland; five grandchildren, Heidi Green of St. Helens, Doug Stermer of Portland, Richard Hunnicutt of Newberg, Willy Hunnicutt of Portland, and Margo Stermer of Portland; step-grandchildren, Cova Metcalf of Tidewater, Leith St. Onge of Washougal, and Chad St. Onge of Scappoose. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren; nephews, Jerry Stermer of Woodburn and Wes Canaan of Longview; and former daughter-in-law Julianne Stermer of Eugene.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 12, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Warren, Oregon with a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Stermer Memorial Fund at Bethany www.bethany-lutheran-church.org or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by Columbia Funeral Home.
