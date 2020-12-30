Everett W. Jack, a resident of St. Helens, Oregon, was born to George and Ova (Bell) Jack on April 6, 1933, in Roberts Idaho. He passed from this life on Dec. 22, 2020. Fourth from the youngest of 10 siblings and the only one not born at home, Everett attended Roberts schools, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1954 after his family moved there during his senior year. While in high school and following graduation, he worked for an auction house before being drafted into the US Army in 1957. Following basic training, he spent the most of two years driving a “deuce and a half” while on deployment in Lebanon and Germany.
After his discharge in June of 1959, he moved to The Dalles, Oregon and worked at Harvey Aluminum. It was in The Dalles he met Valeria “Val” Meistrell in August of 1960 and they were married July 14, 1961. The US Army reactivated him in October of 1961 and he served another nine months at Ft. Lewis. On his discharge in 1962, he and his wife settled into a new home in North Portland.
The couple spent the next 40 years in North Portland, buying, renovating, and selling several homes and accumulating rental properties. He spent his work life doing warehouse work in Portland. His memory and mathematic skills made him the go-to person for inventory.
Everett and Val raised their two children in North Portland. In 1999 they moved to St. Helens, Oregon to be near their children and grandchildren. Retiring in 2005, Everett concentrated on his yard, having discovered the joys of dahlias and their beautiful summer blooms. His family was what was most important to him, particularly the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He spent hours attending baseball, soccer, and football games, dance competitions and plays. When the great-grandkids came along, Everett and Val did full-time day care for two and three of them at a time. A diagnosis of dementia in 2014 slowed him down and a broken hip in 2019 resulted in his moving into Columbia Care Center in Scappoose until his diagnosis with COVID in December 2020.
Everett is survived by Val, his wife of 59 years; son Everett Jack Jr. (and his wife Faye). Portland and Los Angeles daughter Sorena Dibble (and her husband Brian), St. Helens; grandchildren, Erika Sisco (and her husband Kevin), St. Helens, Kevin Dibble, Scappoose; Taylor Reed (and her husband Taylor), Red Oak, Texas; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private internment was held at Willamette National Cemetery. A celebration of Everett’s life will be held when it is safe to do so. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
