Fay was born on Nov. 2, 1941 to Sylvia (Maxine) Stroup. She passed on March 16, 2021.
When Fay was 16 or 17, she met our father. We moved to California and then to Oregon in 1967. My mother lived for another 45 years after my father shot her in the face in 1976. Doctors say she stayed alive for us girls.
My mother worked at Brandenfelds & Lutrells first as Row Boss and then cannery. She also worked at Meadow Park with Delores Souther. She used to walk from Millard Rd. all the way to Meadow Park. After she was shot, she went to work at Riverside. She then moved to Seaside with David Guillaime. They were together for 35 years. She then worked with the clients at the recycling plant in Astoria, Oregon.
She is survived by David Guillaime of Seaside; four daughters, Vickie Fletcher (Roderick), Trina Edwards of St. Helens, Oregon, Edna (Sam) Viles Allen, and Margaret (Norine) Fournier of Seaside; sister Judy Timmers (Don) of Butte, Montana; three brothers, Kenny Stroup (Sandy), Joe Stroup of St. Helens, Oregon and Albert Stroup (Jonelle) of Scappoose, Oregon; and numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews.
My mom was one awesome lady!
