Florence Catherine Sherlock

A Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens, Oregon for Florence Catherine (Arnold) Sherlock, with a luncheon to follow. She passed peacefully on September 12, 2019 at Spring Meadows Assisted Living, where she had resided for 9 ••• years. She celebrated her 100th birthday party on April 27, 2019.
Florence was born in Wamego, Kansas on April 30, 1919 to Louis and Magdalena Arnold. She was the ninth born of 11 children. She graduated from Consolidated Rural High School in Wamego, Kansas in 1937 and for four years was a clerk at Duckwall’s Hometown Variety store. She then worked at J.C. Penny’s Co. in Manhattan, Kansas. She and the Sherlock Family moved to St. Helens, Oregon in 1943.
Florence married Leander Raymond Sherlock on May 1, 1943 in St. Helens. Florence was a homemaker until they purchased Sherlock’s Grocery where she worked until they sold and retired in 1977.
Florence’s Catholic faith was important to her. She was involved in many St. Frederic’s activities including church dinners, bazaars, Catholic Daughters of America, and school functions as all four children attended Catholic School. She volunteered whenever asked.
Florence was a seamstress, cook, knitter, crocheter, gardener, dancer and music lover. She volunteered making meals on wheels and picking up bread at Safeway for the Senior Center.
Traveling was something Ray and Florence enjoyed doing together including trips to many states, as well as Australia and Canada. They owned a beach house in Seaside where they enjoyed clamming, beach combing, and socializing with family and friends.
Florence is survived by her children Kathie Harris, Mike Sherlock (Martie Teske), Becky O’Donnell, and Judy Shadley; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; and her husband.
FLORENCE TOUCHED THE LIVES OF SOOO MANY PEOPLE. HER FRIENDS AND FAMILY THINK OF HER AS “THE WIND BENEATH OUR WINGS!”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Frederic Catholic Church, 135 S. 13th St, in Florence’s name. There will be a private inurnment at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
